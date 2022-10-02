Prabhas opens up about playing Lord Ram in Adipurush: I was really frightened about the role

The teaser of Prabhas’s much-anticipated mythological epic Adipurush is finally out and we can’t stop gushing about it. The teaser of the film received a grand launch on the bank of Sarayu in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. In the film, Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, while Saif Ali will be portraying the role of the antagonist, Raavan. The magnum opus is helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut, who promises a visual spectacle. The film, which is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, opening up about his role in the Om Raut directorial, Prabhas revealed that he was scared about playing Lord Ram. He was quoted as saying “I was really frightened about the role. We have done this film with a lot of love and dedication.” The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Talking about his collaboration with Prabhas at the teaser launch of Adipurush, Bhushan Kumar confirmed his fourth film with the South superstar. He said, “Prabhas and I are doing a lot of films, this is our third and we have locked the fourth film too.” The duo has earlier collaborated for Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

The teaser of Adipurush opens with Lord Ram (played by Prabhas) who is determined to destroy the empire of evil built by Lankesh (played by Saif Ali Khan). From Ravan showing off his fiery avatar in the form of 10 heads to Lord Hanuman landing in Lanka, every bit of the teaser will take you to your childhood memories where you have heard the stories of this epic from your grandparents. Given the nature of the film and its content having religious and social impact, the makers of Adipurush have paid close attention while making the film. Kriti Sanon — who plays Sita in the film — had earlier shared with PTI, “We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realize the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters.”

The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2023.

