Prabhas shower birthday love on Adipurush co star Sunny Singh; Wishes him a beautiful day

Sunny Singh has been on a roll these days. The actor, who made a mark with his performances in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is all set to share the screen with Baahubali star Prabhas in Om Raut’s Adipurush. Needless to say, the handsome hunk is excited to be a part of the Prabhas starrer and the two had a great time shooting together for the mythological drama. And now that Sunny has turned a year older today, Prabhas took to social media, and showered birthday love on his co-star.

Taking to his Instagram, Prabhas shared a picture of Sunny dressed in a white shirt, denims and trendy sneakers and exuding charm in casuals. In the caption, the actor showered birthday love Sunny and said that he had a fun time shooting with him for Adipurush. This isn’t all. Prabhas also wished him a good day ahead. “Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh . Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day,” Prabhas added.

Take a look at Prabhas’s post for Sunny Singh:

To note, Om Raut’s Adipurush will mark Sunny’s first collaboration with Prabhas. The movie will also star Kriti Sanon and in the lead. While Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram, Kriti will be seen at Sita while Saif will be essaying the role of Raavan in the movie. Talking about the movie Saif said, “I am very excited about the film. I do believe that it will be part of cinematic history. While doing the shoot, it was exhausting also as there was a special costume for the role. So many people are trying to set you clothes, someone is doing the makeup. It sometimes feels that you are a piece of meat in front of the camera”.