Prabhas starrer Adipurush to release soon? Kriti Sanon hints at big announcement tomorrow; PIC

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie, the mythological drama Adipurush, is a retelling of the epic Ramayana and is among the most awaited films of the year. Fans have been anticipating the film's release ever since it was first announced. While the public awaits the launch of Prabhas' much-anticipated film, the actors and crew of the movie have been regularly posting glimpses from the sets on social media, stoking fans' anticipation. Ever since the grand success of his Bahubali franchise, Prabhas is a pan-India success. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon with her impeccable performances in the last few years has become a household name in the industry. Now, just a while ago, Kriti shared a teasing update and refueled our excitement.

Kriti Sanon shared a cryptic Instagram post on her account just some time ago. The post read, ‘ANNOUNCEMENT’ and the time as ‘7:11 AM’ with the said movie’s name. Kriti reiterated the time in her caption and tagged Prabhas and other associated members of the team. As soon as she made the post, fans from all over started expressing their excitement.

Check the post:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar had revealed his plans of releasing the magnum opus, Adipurush on Diwali. The producer said, “Right now, we have not decided on a release date for Adipurush. Once decided, we shall announce it. There are some other films already announced for Diwali weekend, so we need to see which date we can come on.”

In Adipurush, while Prabhas takes the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon has come on board to play Seeta in this epic. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Raavan.

