Prabhas's Adipurush to Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu: 6 films that fell into legal trouble before release

2022 has seen a lot of Bollywood films falling prey to the Boycott trend and cancel culture. Big films like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra and Shamshera, and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, amongst many other films, faced the wrath of the audience. There were a few films this year that landed in legal controversy ahead of their theatrical release. Films like Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Ram Setu starring Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are currently under the legal radar. Here's taking a look at the films that were slammed with legal cases before their release: Adipurush

The makers of Adipurush recently launched the first look teaser of the film in Ayodhya. Prabhas and Kriti along with director Om Raut were present at the grand launch. Soon after the teaser was unveiled, netizens were seen expressing their disappointment. A lot of them were even seen criticizing Saif Ali Khan's Ravan look. Now, according to the latest reports, the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha has sent a notice to Om Raut and asked him to 'remove controversial scenes from the film in seven days or else face legal action'. They have claimed that the depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses is shown wrongly in the film. They have called Adipurush a 'complete Islamisation of Ramayana and of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lord Hanuman'. The film is slated to release in theatres on 12 January 2023.



Thank God Director Indra Kumar's Diwali bonanza Thank God starring Ajay, Sidharth, and Rakul Preet Singh has been slammed with a legal case, filed against the actors and director in a Jaunpur court for 'mocking religion and hurting religious sentiments'. In the trailer, Ajay is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes, he is seen using objectionable language.



Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi might have surpassed the records at the box office but it faced a lot of trouble before its release. Days prior to release, the real-life family of Gangubai objected the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali portrayed her character in the film. The family even filed a suit in court. But eventually, the film was released and it did wonders at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj A week before the release, the title of the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer was changed. Earlier, it was called Prithviraj and later it was changed to Samrat Prithviraj. This was done after a PIL was filed by Karni Sena.

Ram Setu The makers recently treated fans with the intriguing teaser of Ram Setu and they are mighty impressed by the visuals and the storyline. Recently, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sent legal notices to the team for 'distorting' facts. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Mumbai cinema wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar (Bhatia) and 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga." The film will be clashing with Ajay's Thank God on October 24.

