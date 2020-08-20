  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prabhleen Kaur is all set to produce late legendary actress Meera Kumari's web series

The life of late legendary actress Meena Kumari is set to be the subject of a new web series.
19696 reads Mumbai
Prabhleen Kaur is all set to produce late legendary actress Meera Kumari's web seriesPrabhleen Kaur is all set to produce late legendary actress Meera Kumari's web series

Based on Ashwini Bhatnagar's biography of the iconic star, "Mahjabeen As Meena Kumari", the series is produced by Prabhleen Kaur. Details of cast and crew are yet to be announced. The makers subsequently plan to make a feature film on the subject too, after the web series.

"It is a dream comes true for me as nothing is more beautiful and larger than life than the name Meena Kumari. God resides in detailing' is the mantra that guides us, and a subject of this magnitude warrants research. The best names from vintage Hindi film journalism have been hired to provide authentic research. We intend to start with a web series and then move onto a feature film on the gifted actress for whom the term 'Tragedy Queen' was coined. We are not in any hurry," said Kaur.

Meena Kumari is celebrated for her roles in many Bollywood classics including "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", "Pakeezah", "Mere Apne", "Baiju Bawra", "Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai", "Dil Ek Mandir" and "Kaajal".

Talking on the project, Ashwini Bhatnagar said: "I am delighted to collaborate with a production house like Prabhleen's, which is known for creating pathbreaking content. The book is possibly the first authentic portrayal of the legendary actress from a neutral viewpoint."

Meena Kumari died at the age of 39 on March 31, 1972. Thirty-three of those years were dedicated to her eventful acting career. The web series will encompass all aspects of her career, controversies and complexities that shrouded the enigmatic persona of the actress.

Also Read: Remembering tragedy queen Meena Kumari on her 45th death anniversary

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement