Pragya Jaiswal gets candid about being dropped from Salman Khan's film Antim: The Final Truth.

Salman Khan treated his fans over the weekend as he dropped a brand new song titled Main Chala along with Pragya Jaiswal. But did you know the song was actually supposed to be a part of Salman's last released film Antim: The Final Truth? The superstar was set to have a romantic track in the film with Pragya Jaiswal. In fact, the actress had also shot for her portion.

However, it was all edited out towards the end and Salman-Pragya's entire romantic track in Antim was dropped. The makers reportedly were of the opinion that Salman's character was better off without a love interest. In a recent interview, Pragya was asked what was her reaction to being edited out.

Speaking to RJ Sidharth Kannan, Pragya revealed that she's ecstatic about the song releasing. "I am very optimistic person, I believe whatever happens in life it is for the best. This song was my most favorite part of shooting the film. So I knew even if the film doesn’t work out, the song will certainly be released separately. I am just happy that the song is out now."

The host also quizzed Pragya if Salman Khan was also upset about their portions being chopped. "He was equally affected, Sir wasn’t at all happy with this decision. He tried a lot, till the last minute to keep me in the film," revealed Pragya.

The film's song Main Chala, starring Salman and Pragya, has now been released separately and is sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.

