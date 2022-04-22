Prajakta Koli reveals her first impression of Karan Johar: I was so nervous...

Prajakta Koli’s journey reinstates the saying that hard work always leads to success. From being a radio jockey, who just ran into Hrithik Roshan for a picture, to becoming a social media star and finally signing on for projects with OTT giant and films for Karan Johar production, she has seen it all. Recently, in an interview, she was called along with Karan Johar. She even revealed her first impression of the ace director and how she met him for the first time.

In the show, “Social Media Star With Janice", Prajakta, Karan and Janice had a detailed discussion of the industry. At one point, Karan asked Prajakta what was her first impression of him. Prajakta went down memory lane and revealed that while she wasn’t she wasn’t sure if Karan remembered it, the first time she met him was at an award show many years ago where she was the host. She said she was super nervous and she was wearing an outfit that was just too bling and made her look like a disco ball. She said that walked up to him and said, ‘Hi Karan’ and told him that she loved his show. She added that she was told to record a step with him.

To this, she revealed that Karan told her that he wouldn’t do a step and said that he was not gonna do it for free and to give him something. While Prajakta was dumbfounded at the moment, Karan had told her, ‘Not your dress’. And this moment, all three broke into fits of laughter and Janice added, “Sounds definitely like Karan”.

