Prajakta Koli Wedding: JugJugg Jeeyo actress gets showered with 'khoob saara pyaar' from co-star Varun Dhawan as she marries bae Vrishank Khanal

After having a blast at their Haldi and Mehendi function, Prajakta Koli finally tied the knot with bae Vrishank Khanal. Minutes ago, on February 25, 2025, she broke the internet with multiple images from their fun wedding ceremony. Her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan was quick to send love to the newly married couple.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor reposted Koli’s Instagram post and penned, “Congratulations @mostlysane. Sending u guys khoob saara pyaar.”

Varun Dhawan congratulates Prajakta Koli on her wedding:

A couple of days ago, Mismatched fame Prajakta was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the interview, she shared her experience of working with Varun in JugJugg Jeeyo. Heaping praise on the Baby John actor, Koli stated that they had spoken a little bit on Instagram earlier, and according to her, he is hilarious.

She added, “I love him. He is so sweet. He is one of the most genuine people I have met, honestly. Also, he is very aware. You can talk to Varun Dhawan about anything. He is very intelligent.”

She further added that VD knows a lot about a lot of things. Hence, they have a blast together. “He also has a great sense of humor, which I like. He actually made it very easy for me. Then Kiara was very sweet when we met for the first time. Then, eventually I realized that they are all actually extremely warm people. So, I had a really good time,” she shared with us.

For the record, JugJugg Jeeyo was directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Apart from Varun and debutante Prajakta, it also starred Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul.

