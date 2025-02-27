Prajakta Koli Wedding: Little Things star Mithila Palkar raises a toast to couple's ‘magical ever after’; drops INSIDE PICS ft ‘special people’

After being engaged for a couple of years, social media sensation and actress Prajakta Koli finally got married to the love of her life and childhood friend, Vrishank Khanal. The festivities started with a fun Mehendi function followed by Haldi and other traditional pre-wedding events. Actress Mithila Palkar, who witnessed the couple tie the knot, dropped several unseen images from the event.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have been making their fans swoon with happy pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. The moment they got into matrimony on February 25, 2025, the celebrity dropped happy pictures from their traditional wedding. On February 26, 2025, Little Things actress Mithila Palkar also dropped several unseen photos and wished the couple a lifetime of happiness.

The Karwaan actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo album featuring her favorite people. The carousel of images opened with Prajakta and Vrishank posing together from their Mehendi. While Koli flaunted her dashing husband, the groom proudly wore the traditional headgear representing his culture.

Sharing the images, Palkar penned, “@mostlysane (infinity emoji) @vrishankkhanal. Congratulations, cuties! Here’s to the most magical ever after! The photos are in no particular order. It’s a special album filled with special people and too much love!”

Mithila Palkar shares unseen images from Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding:

The following image in the photo album features the bride posing with her parents, Manoj and Archana Koli. The third one is going to make all of you go ‘awww’. It’s a photo of the happy bride walking down the aisle to her husband-to-be. The smile on her face says it all!

Mithila and her sister also posed with the couple from the Mehendi, after which she enjoyed a delicious ice gola with her B-town friends. In the photos, we see many other celebs, including popular TV actress Kshitee Jog, singer and activist Sushant Divgikr, celebrity chef Saransh Goila, comedian and actress Mallika Dua, and many others. There is also a group picture with the bride and groom who looked beautiful in traditional attires.

