Prakash Jha concerned about Shah Rukh Khan’s son, says ‘poor Aryan has got in a mess’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case on October 3. Currently, the star-kid has been sent to Mumbai’s Arthur road jail by the court. Amid this, director Prakash Jha has shown concern over Aryan’s arrest saying that ‘he has got in a mess’.

In a recent interaction with India Today, Prakash Jha revealed that he doesn’t have much idea about the ongoing drug case filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s son. However, he reportedly knows that the ‘poor’ star-kid has gotten himself in a mess. The director said, "I don’t know how I could comment on it. I don’t know who is commenting on it. I haven’t read about it. I only know that the poor kid, who is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, has got into a mess.”

Just a few days ago, even actor Pooja Bedi took to Twitter to show concern for Aryan Khan while questioning the judicial system of our country. According to her, it is appalling that an ‘innocent kid’ is locked up behind bars away from his family. She also opined how this entire incident can be ‘psychologically damaging’ to Aryan Khan. She tweeted, “If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp... such systems create criminals by punishing innocents.”

Speaking of Aryan Khan’s case, he was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after a drug bust on Cordelia Cruise at the Mumbai coast. In the recent development, Mumbai Court stationed the order on the star-kid’s bail plea. He is sent to Arthur Road Jail until October 20. Apart from Prakash Jha, several well-known faces from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and others decided to stand by SRK’s family amid this crisis situation.

