Prakash Jha on failure of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: They should work hard and think original

Film maker Prakash Jha has opened about the failure of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office saying, it’s not the boycott trend that has affected the performance of the film. He also said that Aamir may have worked hard for the project but there is no such special factor in the film. While a certain section of experts believe that the cancel culture has caused a major dent in the collection of the film, Prakash has different opinion about it as the filmmaker believes that a film can’t be made only through money, corporates, and paying a high fee to the actors. One needs to write a good story too.

Prakash Jha reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha failure

Prakash is currently promoting his upcoming film Matto Ki Saikil in which he also plays the titular character. It will release in theatres on September 16. Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha at the promotion of the film, the filmmaker told web portal Cinestaan, “It is being said that Aamir Khan’s film was boycotted on social media. If he had made Dangal (2016) or Lagaan (2001) and then the film hadn’t done well, then we would have understood that it happened because of the boycott. But you have made such a film that majority of those who have seen it aren’t praising it. I am yet to find someone who has said, ‘Wow, what a film it was."

Sharing a word of appreciation for Aamir, he further added, “I agree you have worked and tried hard but when there is no such factor in your content, you can’t say it didn’t do well because of the boycott.”

He further said, “They should make stories that are rooted. People from the Hindi industry are speaking in Hindi but what are they making? They are just churning out remakes. If you don’t have a story to tell, stop making films. They should work hard and think original as people have become lethargic.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks. The Hindi adaptation features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in crucial roles. The film opened with very low numbers on August 11. After a break of four years, Aamir surely would have expected better theatrical prospects. However, that doesn't seem to be the case as the film turned out to be one of the biggest flops of 2022.