Prakash Jha says Sushant Singh Rajput was destined for bigger glory; Claims he isn't aware of any drug mafia

Prakash Jha in one of his exclusive conversations with a news channel has tried to highlight on certain aspects related to Bollywood, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and more. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case witnessed a new angle a few days back and this time, it was related to drugs. ED had reportedly shared a few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty to the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau that pointed towards a possible drug conspiracy. What followed was a list of other recovered conversations that have now gone viral on social media. This also led to NCB stepping in with CBI and ED for further investigation of the entire matter.

In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, filmmaker Prakash Jha has talked about this ‘other’ side of Bollywood. However, he states that he isn’t aware of any drug mafia in the industry. Jha goes on to say that Sushant Singh Rajput was in the big league and that he was destined for bigger glory. Coming back to the drugs angle, the filmmaker does admit to the fact that there is one section in the film industry that is involved in this network.

According to him, the basic structure of Bollywood is made by the corporates, and that the directors and producers are just hired for jobs. The filmmaker states that this structure needs to change. Jha further states that very few independent directors and producers like him exist in the industry in current times. He highlights the fact that he dared to work with non-commercial works and made films like Lipstick Under My Burkha.

