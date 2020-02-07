Prakash Jha suggests THIS location for 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2'
Unfortunately, they didn't get permission to shoot for a long duration. Then an "interesting" thing happened.
"I have known Mr. Prakash Jha for years now. I was working on ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. I was in Ranchi for my research for the film. That's when I first met Prakashji. We share a good bond. I think he is one of the first filmmakers to shoot here. He is quite a visionary," said Jha, who had contributed as a writer to the 2016 film.
One day while talking to Prakash, the filmmaker asked him: "Kya kar raha hai aaj kal (what are you doing these days?) I said this is the show I am working on. I have been trying to figure out where to shoot it. He said ‘Go to Bhopal'. I said ‘I am going to Dehradun'. He said ‘Trust me, you should check out Bhopal. I am not telling you this because of the space or look. I am telling you this because of its people'. Then Prakash called up a line producer here and asked him to help out Dilip.
"I came here and I got surprised. The amount of work that is happening here. Now I know that ITA Awards happened (in Madhya Pradesh), IIFA is here. Paramount (Pictures) was shooting here. I started researching. I was happy to see BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) and I thought I could convert it into a cantonment area," said Dilip. The show will premiere on February 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.
