Prakash Jha's father Tejnath Jha passes away at 95

Sri Tejnath Jha, father of director-producer Prakash Jha, passed away at the age of 95 on July 26. According to reports, he breathed his last at his house in Jai Prakash Nagar, Patna. Prakash's father had not been doing well for a few days and was suffering from age-related issues.

Tejnath Jha was an administrative officer in the profession. Reports said he was admitted to a hospital earlier this week and passed away at his Patna house surrounded by his loved ones. It is also been known that condolences have been poured in for the Jha family in this time of grief.

Prakash Jha's work front

Prakash Jha is an Indian film producer. He is not only a producer but also an actor, director, and screenwriter. The 71-year-old producer is mostly known for his political and socio-political films such as Hip Hip Hurray, Damul, Mrityudand, Gangaajal, and Apaharan. He also directed multi-starrer movies like Raajneeti, Aarakshan Chakravyuh, and Satyagraha, Dirty Politics.

Prakash is currently busy working on a web series titled Laal Batti. It is a socio-political drama. Laal Batti marks Nana Patekar's digital debut and also features Sanjay Kapoor.

Talking about Laal Batti, it is set in the 1990s and the series will see Nana as a lawyer turned politician and Sanjay will be seen playing his close associate.

About Highway Nights

Prakash Jha's short film Highway Nights was recently released on an OTT platform. The short film received praise from the audience. Starring Prakash himself, the short film talks about women and their lives in isolated regions. Highway Nights depicts the agonizing fate of a young girl pushed into the flesh trade and also how they both decide to stand together after meeting the truck driver and working hard to overcome their adversities.

