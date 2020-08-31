Pranab Mukherjee no more: Kangana Ranaut mourns the loss of former President of India; Calls it terrible news

Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, passed away on 31st August 2020 after his health deteriorated in the earlier hours. Kangana Ranaut is deeply saddened by the news of his demise.

The entire country is saddened by the untimely demise of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, disclosed this piece of news on social media a few hours back. The veteran politician was 84 at the time of his demise. For the unversed, he tested positive for COVID-19 post which he was admitted to the Army Hospital. Thereafter, the 84-year old stalwart politician also underwent surgery for a blood clot in the brain.

Many celebs from the film fraternity like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randeep Hooda, Sara Ali Khan, , , and others have mourned the demise of the former president. Among them is who took to Twitter and wrote, “Such a terrible news, he will be etched in our memories as one of the finest leaders and an absolute gentleman. #PranabMukherjee.” The actress has also shared two pictures in which she received the National Award for best actress from the veteran politician.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Such a terrible news, he will be etched in our memories as one of the finest leaders and an absolute gentleman #PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/135nPlYGsa — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

According to media reports, Pranab Mukherjee’s health deteriorated in the earlier hours on Monday, and he had a septic stock owing to lung infection. He had a long political career during which he served as a Member of Parliament for seven times. Mukherjee was elected the President of India in 2012 and was in the office till 2017. The late politician is survived by his three children, Abhijit Mukherjee, Indrajit Mukherjee, and Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

