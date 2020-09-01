Pranab Mukherjee no more: Priyanka Chopra saddened by former president's demise; Offers condolences to family

Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on 31st August at the age of 84 years. Numerous celebs including Priyanka Chopra Jonas have mourned his demise.

Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India is no more. The veteran politician left for his heavenly abode on 31st August 2020. He was 84 at the time of his demise. Mukherjee had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus post which he was admitted to the Army Hospital. After that, he also underwent brain surgery because of a blood clot. Reports suggest that his health deteriorated in the early hours of Monday. His son Abhijit Mukherjee broke the sad news on social media.

Numerous celebs have mourned the loss of the former president. Among them is Jonas who took to Instagram and paid her final tribute to the stalwart politician. She writes, “A visionary, leader, and the former President of India Hon Shri Pranab Mukherjee Sir. Your contributions towards the growth of our nation will forever be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to the family.” The actress has also shared a throwback picture back from the time when she received the Padma Shri award from him.

Earlier, many celebs including Randeep Hooda, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others mourned the demise of the late political leader. Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s president between the period of 2012 to 2017. He had a long political career during which he was elected as the Member of Parliament for seven times. The veteran politician is survived by his three children, Sharmishtha Mukherjee, Indrajit Mukherjee, and Abhijit Mukherjee.

