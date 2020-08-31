Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Taapsee & others mourn former President of India’s demise

As former President of India Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last today, several Bollywood celebrities penned heartfelt condolences on social media.

Just when we think that 2020 can’t get any worse, the year proves us wrong in the most painful way. Be it the COVID 19 lockdown, natural calamities to losing some of the most talented artists in Bollywood, we have witnessed it all this year. And now, the year has come up with a major jolt for the nation as former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away today. He was 84. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee “With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You.”

For the uninitiated, Pranab was hospitalised early this month for a brain clot surgery and was also tested positive for COVID 19. According to media reports, the renowned politician was on a ventilator for quite some time and also developed a lung infection and a renal dysfunction over the past few days. The hospital also informed that he had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection.

Needless to say, Pranab Mukherjee’s demise has come as a massive shock for the entire nation and not just the commoners or politicians, but the showbiz world has also been mourning the former President of India’s demise. Celebs like , Randeep Hooda, etc paid heartfelt condolence to Pranab Mukherjee.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “India loses a great statesman & respected leader. My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee.”

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence, followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir Folded hands #PranabMukherjee.”

Take a look at tweets mourning the demise of Pranab Mukherjee:

India loses a great statesman & respected leader My condolences to the family.#PranabMukherjee — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 31, 2020

Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers. https://t.co/nMnLj5g3Wt pic.twitter.com/FZVNEo8eh5 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 31, 2020

Saddened to learn about demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for peace of the departed soul. #PranabMukherjee @CitiznMukherjee Om Shanti. — (@TandonRaveena) August 31, 2020

Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/DKcc9en3sJ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee! My condolences to his family . Yet another Loss in 2020. #RIP — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 31, 2020

Very sad to hear of the demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee..Wonderful statesman and leader and a man who built an incredible political legacy over the years. Deepest condolences to his family May his soul RIP. #PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/kGYpuFRUSH — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 31, 2020

