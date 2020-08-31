  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Taapsee & others mourn former President of India’s demise

As former President of India Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last today, several Bollywood celebrities penned heartfelt condolences on social media.
36930 reads Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 06:46 pm
Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Taapsee & others mourn former President of India’s demisePranab Mukherjee passes away: Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Taapsee & others mourn former President of India’s demise
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just when we think that 2020 can’t get any worse, the year proves us wrong in the most painful way. Be it the COVID 19 lockdown, natural calamities to losing some of the most talented artists in Bollywood, we have witnessed it all this year. And now, the year has come up with a major jolt for the nation as former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away today. He was 84. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee “With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You.”

For the uninitiated, Pranab was hospitalised early this month for a brain clot surgery and was also tested positive for COVID 19. According to media reports, the renowned politician was on a ventilator for quite some time and also developed a lung infection and a renal dysfunction over the past few days. The hospital also informed that he had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection.

Needless to say, Pranab Mukherjee’s demise has come as a massive shock for the entire nation and not just the commoners or politicians, but the showbiz world has also been mourning the former President of India’s demise. Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Taapsee Pannu etc paid heartfelt condolence to Pranab Mukherjee.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “India loses a great statesman & respected leader. My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee.”

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence, followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir Folded hands #PranabMukherjee.”

Take a look at tweets mourning the demise of Pranab Mukherjee:

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement