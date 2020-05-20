  1. Home
Pranati Rai Prakash reveals being 'intimidated' by Supriya Pathak

"Love Aaj Kal" actress Pranati Rai Prakash says she initially found working with veteran actress Supriya Pathak on their upcoming web series "Cartel" very intimidating.
"Every time she would come on set, there would be pin drop silence, so I used think that she was probably strict and I was a little intimidated by her because, of course, she is senior. So, I would be, like, hands behind my back while greeting her," recalled Pranati.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Supriya ji noticed me. She always smiled at me. She is really sweet. She once said to me 'Tu mujhse darti nahi hai na, tu darr mat mujhse (you are not scared of me, right? Don't be). So that was kind of funny," added Pranati, who is best known as the winner of "India's Next Top Model" season two.

"Cartel" also stars Rithvik Dhanjani and Tanuj Virwani.

