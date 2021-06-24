Pranutan says the kind of response audience is giving to OTT is amazing: It is creating fantastic content

Actress Pranutan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with "Notebook", is awaiting the release of her next film "Helmet" opposite Aparshakti Khurana. While theatres are still non-functional, OTT platforms have taken the onus to provide entertainment. The young actress is in awe of the content being generated on the digital platforms.

"I think the medium doesn't matter and the fact should only matter is honing your skills as an actor. I don't think we should get too caught up in our comfort zones. The kind of response audience is giving to OTT is amazing," Pranutan tells IANS.

Grand-daughter of the late legend Nutan, and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, the budding actress says that finds many shows exciting and inspiring.

"It's inspiring to watch such stories and such actors. Throughout 'The Family Man', I couldn't get my eyes off. My opinion about OTT is that they are creating fantastic content. I am an absolute fan of so many shows -- 'The Family Man 1 and 2', 'Paatal Lok', 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' -- many of them," she says.

The actress features in the music video of Palak Muchhal's new song "Lag raha hai dil deewana", which launched on Wednesday. The track aims at taking the audience back to their college days, says the actress.

"It's very sweet song and will take you back to your college days. It has a lot of innocence and I had a great time shooting in Chandigarh University," she says.

Pranutan knows music videos have emerged as a quickfix mode for young actors to get an exposure, especially amidst lockdown when cinemas are shut.

"If you act in any medium, it doesn't matter which one is it. You are just portraying your talent. Every time I come in front of the camera, that is my playground and it is my learning space. It doesn't matter what I am doing as long as I am getting better at my talent," says Pranutan.

