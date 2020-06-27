Prasoon Joshi calls Swara Bhaskar's web show Rasbhari irresponsible; Slams the makers for being 'desperate'

Prasoon Joshi reportedly also urged filmmakers to be more responsible with respect to the content they are hoping to make in the coming days.

Prasoon Joshi, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman, slammed the makers of the new web show Rasbhari for being irresponsible with their content. Prasoon Joshi shared a post on Twitter stating, "Saddened by Web series #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking. Creators& audience need 2 seriously rethink Freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let’s spare children in the desperate need 4 entertainment." The Central Board of Film Certification chairman, Prasoon Joshi did not mince words to describe the attempt by the makers of Rasbhari as desperate for having scenes which are not appropriate with respect to children.

Joshi goes on add that having a girl child character dancing in front of men is terribly inappropriate and that the makers of the show should have kept the children out of it. Prasoon Joshi reportedly urged filmmakers to be more responsible with respect to the content they are hoping to make in the coming days. The web show, titled Rasbhari portrays, Swara Bhaskar as the teacher whose alter ego is described as sex-obsessed.

Saddened byWebseries #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying alittle girl child dancing provocatively in frontof men drinking.Creators& audience need 2seriously rethink Freedomof expression or freedom of exploitation?Let’s spare children in thedesperate need4 entertainment. — Prasoon Joshi (prasoonjoshi_) June 26, 2020

The web show also has actor Ayushmaan Saxena playing the role of Nand, who is attracted to his teacher played by Swara Bhaskar. The web show is based in Meerut, and sees how people around, Swara Bhaskar's character react to her obsession. Rasbhari is created by Applause Entertainment and Tanveer Bookwala. The show was released on Amazon Prime Video.

