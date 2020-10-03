Prasoon Joshi on the need for a clean up in Bollywood: Industry must introspect and heal itself

Prasoon Joshi further adds that the film industry should now introspect and find a way ahead amid the drugs probe which is being carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The Chairman of CBFC, Prasoon Joshi was quizzed about the need of a possible clean up within the Bollywood industry. The screenwriter and poet further goes on to add that the entire industry cannot be painted with one brush. Prasoon Joshi goes on to say that the Bollywood industry has the power to heal itself and to move on. He further adds that the film industry should now introspect and find a way ahead amid the drugs probe which is being carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The agency is probing the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

During the interview with Times Now, Prasoon Joshi also reads out a poem written by him, wherein he emphasizes on taking in the essence and leaving out what is not necessary. Chairman of CBFC, Prasoon Joshi also states how people are hurting each other by saying things that affect the other person. He also goes on to add during the interview that the usage of drugs or any other illegal activities in the industry can’t be taken as the new normal. Prasoon Joshi says that it was time that the Bollywood industry started seriously introspecting and deciding on a way ahead amid the drugs probe by the NCB.

He also states that those from the film industry who feel trivialised and how the drugs probe is getting blown out of proportion like it when they get the benefits of being associated with the film industry. Prasoon Joshi mentions that instead of denying the existence of the drugs issue, Bollywood folks need to look towards constructive criticism.

