Prasoon Joshi, Ranvir Shorey and others attend CAA meet with Piyush Goyal; A listers give a miss

Prasoon Joshi, Ritesh Sidhwani, Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Kapoor Ranvir Shorey, Anu Malik, Kunal Kohli and Shaan among others attended a special meeting on CAA with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on January 5.

Anti-CAA protests have been happening across the cities in India as many panned Citizenship Amendment act as they feel that the same is discriminating on the basis of religion, particularly Muslims. Many Bollywood celebs such as Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub have slammed and been being vocal about their stand against the act. And now, we have learned that Bollywood celebs such as CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Bhushan Kumar, director Abhishek Kapoor and actor Ranvir Shorey among others attended a special meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on January 5, Sunday.

Anu Malik, Kunal Kohli, actor Shailesh Lodha, Kailash Kher, Roop Kumar Rathod, Shaan, producer couple Anu and Shashi Ranjan also attended the same. The meeting was around the Citizenship Act and to discuss the myths and realities of it. BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda was also present. Bollywood's A-listers such as and Kabir Khan were also invited, however, they biggies gave a miss to the meeting.

In an interview with PTI, Shorey said, "It was a good meeting. It's great to see the government reach out to clear the air regarding the CAA. We were told that more such meetings are being organized with people from different walks of life. I already had no issues with the CAA and I hope more people are not misled about it affecting any Indian citizen." While the meeting was happening, there were few people who were protesting outside the hotel premises. They were seen holding placards against the government and Bollywood. As per reports, producer Mahaveer Jain sent the invite to the celebs for the meeting.

