Prasoon Joshi says illegal activities in the industry or else where cannot be accepted as a new normal

CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi spoke to Times Now for an interview. During the interview the screenwriter and poet was questioned about 'legitimising illegality' with respect to the Bollywood drugs probe. The CBFC Chairman goes on to add that any and every activity which is considered illegal by the authorities and by the law cannot be established as the new normal. He further adds that illegal activities like drugs among other things cannot be accepted as normal.

The CBFC Chairman, screenwriter and poet also states during his interview with Times Now that people have a certain expectations from film and stars of the film industry, the folks from Bollywood just cannot say that they have been trivialized and that the Bollywood drugs probe is blown out of proportion. Prasoon Joshi mentions how an actor's airport gets spoken about and that does not cause any problem to the actor or celebrities. The CBFC Chairman also states that people associated with Bollywood like the benefits that come their way as they are a part of the industry.

Prasoon Joshi does not fail to mention that it would be inappropriate to paint a completely negative picture of the film industry. The screenwriter and poet also states that people from Bollywood cannot put in place a new normal wherein nobody is questioning the illegal activities that go on. Prasoon Joshi also stated during his interview with Times Now, that there is a need for constructive criticism instead of denying the existence of the issues.

