Prasoon Joshi says that it is crucial for Bollywood to take accountability like in any other profession

The well-known screenwriter and poet, Prasoon Joshi says that it is very important that Bollywood takes accountability very seriously, which is true for any other profession.
The Chairman of CBFC, Prasoon Joshi spoke to Times Now for an interview. The well known screenwriter and poet goes on to say that it is very important that Bollywood takes accountability very seriously, which is true for any other profession. The CBFC Chairman, also adds that the people from the industry love it when they get attention from all quarters for things like their airport looks. Prasoon Joshi says when people like their airport looks being talked about then why should they feel trivialised now.

As per the report by Times Now, Prasoon Joshi says that the illegal activities cannot be justified and they cannot be accepted as the new normal. The news report further states how Prasoon Joshi states that it is important for the Bollywood industry to introspect on the way forward. He says during the interview with Times Now, that the film industry has the power to heal itself and to move ahead amid the drugs carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Prasoon Joshi also recites a poem he wrote, wherein he states that it is very important to take in the essence of good things and leave behind what is not necessary. He also adds that people are hurting each other and saying things that are sadly affecting other folks. The Chairman of CBFC, Prasoon Joshi also mentions that there is a need for constructive criticism instead of denials on the part of people associated with the film industry.

