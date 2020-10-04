Prasoon Joshi on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Suicide is a bigger concern than murder

Prasoon Joshi states during his interview that suicide is a disease, that also points towards the fact that someone is not able to cope and that something is not right in the Bollywood industry.

Trigger Warning

The CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi spoke to Times Now for an interview. The ace screenwriter and poet states that it is very crucial to have concern. He further goes on to add that suicide is a bigger concern than murder. Prasoon Joshi states that how in a case of murder one has a culprit who the authorities will punish. But, CBFC Chairman states during his interview that suicide is a disease which brings to light how someone is not able to cope and how something is not right in the industry along with a feeling of insecurity among the people of the Bollywood industry.

He also states that previously he campaigned against suicides in the country. During the interview, the CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi was quizzed how the film industry got divided among people who supported Rhea Chakraborty and those who backed the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty is Sushant's case. Prasoon Joshi also says that it is not just about producing blockbuster hits in the industry but also about th ewell being of its people. Prasoon Joshi was also quizzed about the drugs probe in Bollywood and questioned how it could be vendetta.

Prasoon Joshi says that the real issues get sidelined. He adds that if someone does not like his tone and manner of speaking nobody will pay attention to what he is saying. Prasoon Joshi says that where is the concept of having a dialogue with the people gone. Prasoon Joshi also mentions that instead of blaming each other, we must table the correct issues.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

