Prateek Kuhad CONFIRMS breakup with Niharika Thakur; Says they parted ways ‘some time ago’

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has a massive following on social media, with 709k followers on Instagram alone! If you have been following him on Instagram, you may have seen numerous pictures of him with his girlfriend Niharika Thakur in the past. The singer, known for his love ballads, would often post adorable pictures with her along with love-filled captions. However, he has now revealed that he is single, and that he and Niharika have split up. While he did not reveal the reason for the breakup, Prateek said that they parted ways some time ago.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, their breakup was a mutual decision and both Prateek and Niharika continue to remain cordial. Prateek also confirmed the breakup in a conversation with Hindustan Times, and said, “No, I am not (in a relationship). I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think (I’m in a relationship), but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago.” While he didn’t delve into details, he said that he is single, and that he broke up recently.
He further added that he is doing good, and that he has just been focused on making music. “I am good. Have been really busy, lots of shows happening. I have just been making music,” he said.
Prateek Kuhad’s songs
Prateek Kuhad is best known for his song ‘Cold/Mess’. Former US President, Barack Obama named 'Cold/Mess' in his ‘favourite music of 2019’ list. He has also sung ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from the movie Baar Baar Dekho, and Saansein, which was released as part of the soundtrack of the movie Karwaan.
