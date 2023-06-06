Prateik Babbar introduces himself with new name; Reveals reason behind changing it

Actor Prateik Babbar, who was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown, has changed his name. The actor has decided to pay tribute to his late mother and legendary actress Smita Patil. He even made changes to his Instagram handle. Now, his name will be written as Prateik Patil Babbar. The actor shared his thought process behind changing his name in a statement.

Prateik Babbar reveals why he changed his name

Prateik, who is the son of Smita and actor Raj Babbar, made his debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. Since then, he has appeared in several films. Earlier today, the actor made headlines after he changed his name. According to DNA, he revealed in a statement that his new name will appear in his films from now on. He also called his decision 'part superstitious, part sentimental’.

His statement read, "With the blessings of my father and my entire family, my late maternal grandparents and my late mother, I have decided to add my mother's last name as my middle name, giving birth to my new screen name ‘Prateik Patil Babbar’. When my name appears in film credits or anywhere for that matter, I want it to be a reminder to myself, the people, & the audience of her extraordinary & remarkable legacy, of my legacy. A reminder of her brilliance & greatness."

He said that his mom will live on through his name. Prateik added, "My mother will be a part of each and every endeavour I put my energies into, not that she wasn’t a part before. But having her last name as part of my name just solidifies the sentiment. It’ll be 37 years this year since she left us, gone but not forgotten. I will make sure she is never forgotten. Smita Patil will live on through my name.. quite literally."

ALSO READ: Prateik Babbar makes relationship official with Priya Banerjee; Couple flaunts same tattoos