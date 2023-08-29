Prateik Babbar kisses GF Priya Banerjee in adorable video; celebrates 3rd anniversary with his ‘soulmate’

Prateik Babbar began working in the Hindi film industry as a production assistant. He eventually developed a liking for acting which pushed him to pursue his career in it. The son of the actor-politician Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil worked in several advertisements before finally making it to the big screen with his debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na alongside Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. His kitty was filled with awards and recognition after the film became a major success.

His impressive and effortless acting skills made him win millions of hearts. But some hearts were broken when he officially announced being in a relationship with Rana Naidu actress Priya Banerjee.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee celebrate their 3rd anniversary

The couple is very much in love and that could be seen in the numerous lovey-dovey images they post on their respective social media handles. Even though they made it official on Valentine’s Day this year, they had been dating each other way before the announcement. Today, the couple completed a milestone in their relationship. And, they took to Instagram to celebrate three years of being together.

Priya Banerjee wishes ‘soulmate’ Prateik with a mush video

Taking to Instagram, Priya posted an adorable video that showcased the many cozy and private moments the couple shared over the past 3 years. The video opens with Priya walking inside a room decorated with rose petals. She also gave us a glimpse of the letter Prateik had written for his ‘jaan’.

This was followed by a picture of the couple kissing each other. Sharing the lengthy video, Priya wrote, “Happy 3 soulmate.”

Sayani Gupta showers love on the couple

The romantic video got netizens going aww. Among those who wished the couple well were actors Elli Avrram and Sayani Gupta. Elli commented on the video, “Omg first seeing those rose petals I thought a proposal has happened! Happy 3 years to you guys,” while Sayani wrote, “Best ever! Love you both so much!”

Priya reveals how they met

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priya revealed how both of them met. The actress shared, “We’ve been friends. We met through friends and just clicked. We are very similar people... we are fun people and lazy people. We just want to work and be at home."

