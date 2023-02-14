Prateik Babbar makes relationship official with Priya Banerjee; Couple flaunts same tattoos

It is Valentine’s Day today and love seems to be totally in the air. Every couple is expressing their love for each other on social media and Instagram is filled with BTown couples and their mushy pictures wishing their better halves on this special day. But there is someone who stole all the limelight and that is Prateik Babbar. The Ek Deewana Tha actor took to his Instagram handle to make his relationship with actress Priya Banerjee official. Indeed it comes as a pleasant surprise for all their fans. Prateik Babbar’s Valentine’s Day post with Priya Banerjee

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prateik Babbar shared two pictures. In the first picture, we can see Prateik and his lady love Priya Banerjee posing for the picture. They can be seen posing with their back facing the camera. Prateik is wearing a black tee, whereas Priya is wearing a white tee. It is indeed a cute picture with the actress looking at Prateik. In the next picture, the couple flaunt their matching tattoos. Prateik shared a picture of his hand placed on Priya’s hand as we can see their tattoo. The tattoo consists of a heart emoji with ‘p b’ written followed by an infinity sign. Prateik has it inked on his four fingers, while Priya has it inked on her shoulder. Check out Prateik Babbar’s post:

As per our earlier reports, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee met each other through common friends. They have been keeping a low profile but apparently, they have known each other for a year now. Reportedly, the actor has also told his family about Priya and they often hang out & work out but wanted to keep their relationship low-profile till now.

ALSO READ: Prateik Babbar's girlfriend Priya Banerjee joins him at Jasmine and Aarya Babbar's house-warming party