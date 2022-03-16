Prateik Babbar opens up on his break up with Amy Jackson: Bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak

Prateik Babbar became a household name after his first film Ekk Deewana Tha. Fans liked his chemistry with the film’s female lead Amy Jackson and they became the talk to the town. Apart from their onscreen chemistry, they made headlines for their off-screen romance too. They fell in love and started dating in the year 2012. However, their love did not last long and the couple parted their ways later. Recently, in an interview with Mashable, he revealed that after his breakup with Amy, the dark phase of his life began.

During the interview, he said that after he suffered the heartbreak, he was in depression and things went haywire after that. “I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits differently. Phir main gayab hogaya (Then I completely disappeared)," concluded Prateik Babbar.

Speaking about Prateik’s professional career, he will be next seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on March 18 this year. Apart from this, Prateik also has director Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown lined up.

Earlier, Prateik had opened up on his movie Bachchhan Paandey in an interview with The Times of India. He confessed that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have always been his teenage heroes. He added that Arshad is full of energy, is a riot, and always had people in splits on set. On the other hand, Akshay was the only prominent action star when he was younger. "From 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' till now, I have been a fan and now I got to work with him,” he said.

