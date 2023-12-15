Prateik Babbar opens up about his divorce with Sanya Sagar; admits marriage was ‘rushed’

Prateik Babbar got into matrimony early on with film producer Sanya Sagar, back in 2019 after dating for a while. But sadly, the couple separated and eventually got divorced earlier this year. The actor finally opened up about his divorce and how it took a toll on him.

Prateik Babbar opens up about his divorce from Sanya Sagar and being an ‘absolute mess’

While talking to The Times Of India, Prateik Babbar bared it all. It was one of the first instances when he finally spoke about his divorce from Sanya Sagar and going through a rough patch. Sharing what led to the couple calling it quits, the actor said that they were in love and that’s the reason why they got married.

Being respectful to his ex-wife and the relationship he shared with her, the Chhichhore actor said that they were two different people and didn’t have time to figure each other out. “I think it is extremely important to figure each other out before you jump into a marriage or something concrete. It (The marriage) was rushed. There was some family pressure. I was 32, and I wanted to have kids by 35,” he revealed.

Their divorce came through in January 2023 which was heartbreaking to him. Recalling how he was an ‘absolute mess’ for the longest time, the India Lockdown actor divulged that he got married for all the wrong reasons. “We thought we would figure out love and compatibility on our way. It doesn’t work like that. You need to figure out everything before. Emotional frustrations led to bad choices and decisions. I felt betrayed in my marriage. But if that marriage had not failed, I wouldn’t have met the woman in my life today,” he concluded on a positive note.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s love story

Prateik Babbar found love again in actress Priya Banerjee. They are currently the happiest and evidently truly and madly in love with each other. They first made their relationship Insta-official on Valentine’s Day this year. A couple of months ago, the couple marked three years of being together with a cute video showcasing the unseen moments they spent over the years.

On his birthday this year, his ladylove, Baar Baar Dekho actress Priya posted a mushy picture of the love-smitten couple. In the photo, they looked beautiful together. While she looked ravishing in a red dress, the actor complimented her in a blush pink suit and white tee. They can be seen planting a sweet kiss on each other. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to my bestest half @_prat.” The couple also got a tattoo that has the letters P and B with an infinity and heart emoji.

Priya Banerjee revealed how she met bae Prateik Babbar

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priya revealed that both of them have been friends. They met through mutual friends in the industry and clicked right away. “We are very similar people. We are fun people and lazy people. We just want to work and be at home,” she had said.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, a source close to the couple also revealed that Prateik has already talked about his ladylove Priya Banerjee to his family. The source said that Prateik and Priya often hang out and work out but wanted to keep their relationship low-profile as his divorce from his ex-wife Sanya Sagar was still in process.

