Prateik Babbar pays tribute to his mom Smita Patil in THIS way at screening of Manthan and it's all things heartwarming

Last night, Prateik Babbar was a proud son who attended the Mumbai screening of her late mother, Smita Patil’s first film, Manthan. The event also saw many B-town stars in attendance, who paid tribute to the veteran actress in a very unique way. Prateik was joined by his girlfriend, Priya Banerjee, at the event.

The India Lockdown actor decided to raid his mother’s closet and picked up one of her Kanjeevaram sarees, which was made into the outfit he wore for the screening. Read on!

Prateik Babbar wore an outfit made from Smita Patil’s sarees for Mumbai screening of Manthan

At the recently organized screening of Smita Patil’s film, Manthan, her actor son Prateik Babbar made heads turn with his stunning outfit. But it’s not just a regular suit; it will remain close to the actor’s heart as it’s made from one of his mom’s sarees.

Fashion designer Rahul Vijay, who created that ensemble for him, expressed gratitude towards the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor for allowing him to make the masterpiece.

He penned, "Thank you @_prat for letting me dig into the archives of your late mother, and the very iconic #SmitaPatil. When Prateik called me up asking me to dress him up for the Indian premiere of #Manthan, #SmitaPatil's first movie that was shown at the recent Cannes Film Festival, I knew I had to bring in elements of Smita Patil's style into his look."

Take a look:

Rahul further added in his post, “Now this was challenging because we were getting womenswear pieces & moreover we didn’t know what we would end up finding from Smita Patil’s wardrobe that would match Prateik's style. Prateik's aunt was kind enough to give us eight sarees to play around with. We narrowed down on two beautiful silk Kanjeevaram sarees. One had this pinstripe pattern all over in a dark maroon & black, and the other one was a plain black silk saree-both preserved to perfection. “

Stating the challenges he faced while making the outfit, the fashion designer added, “Next, the challenge was to think of a silhouette or design that would do justice to the sarees and would also not compromise on Prateiks style. After much back & forth with designers, I finally called up @monicashah1207 of @jade_bymk who instantly said yes! Thank you Monica for doing this for us in record 48 hours! The next step was to look into archives of @jade_bymk . We wanted to keep the silhouette very very modern considering we were recycling Indian sarees. I always like the juxtaposition of Indian textiles on modern silhouettes.” (sic)

Rahul Vijay concluded his post by mentioning that he never thought he would recycle two sarees into menswear. He penned, “And finally we decided on a cropped double-breasted tuxedo in plain black silk & we recycled the second pinstriped saree into wide-legged pants and used the red border of the saree as trims on the sleeves ( the design was lifted from a recent look that the brand did for their couture collection). Sustainable fashion with an emotional connection, this look has it all! Thank you to everyone at Jade involved with this project and my super super team @disha_punjabi and @simranbhatia28. Never thought I would recycle two sarees into menswear! Shoes by @louboutinworld.”

On June 1, the Film Heritage Foundation screened the 1976 restored film Manthan.

