Prateik & Raj Babbar remember Smita Patil on her death anniversary: Your absence isn’t easy to believe

On Smita Patil’s 34th death anniversary, son and actor Prateik penned a heart-touching note remembering his late mother. He has also shared a beautiful black and white picture of her.

Bollywood’s legendary actor Smita Patil, who is known for several hit films like Arth, Bheegi Palkein and more, took her last breath on December 13, 1986. Smita was married to actor Raj Babbar and were doting parents to Prateik Babbar. Today, on the late actor’s death anniversary, son and actor Prateik penned an emotional note remembering his mom, late Smita Patil. To mark the occasion, Prateik has shared a monochrome picture of her along with the beautiful note. Prateik has mentioned in his post that late actor Smita is a perfect mother, woman and a role model.

The emotional note reads,"34 years ago today my mother left us.. over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay #4ever.. till the end of time.

And every year she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond.. my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend. rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise."

Take a look at Prateik Babbar’s post for his late mother and actress Smita Patil here:

Smita Patil's husband, actor Raj Babbar also took to his Twitter handle and shared a heart-warming post on the late actress' death anniversary. He wrote, "You were just 31 when you left us. The short pathway of memories you walked, left so many indelible impressions that your absence isn't easy to believe. You saw so little & yet had so much to showcase. Your hasty retreat from our lives would always remain unexplained."

You were just 31 when you left us. The short pathway of memories you walked, left so many indelible impressions that your absence isn't easy to believe. You saw so little & yet had so much to showcase. Your hasty retreat from our lives would always remain unexplained. pic.twitter.com/n4QziJmzrZ — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 13, 2020

In a career spanning just over a decade, Smita Patil featured in over 80 films. She also won two National Film Awards. In 1985, she also received the prestigious Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

On the other hand, Smita’s son Prateik has starred in films like Dhobi Ghat, Ekk Deewana Tha, Mulk, Issaq, Chhichhore and more.

Also Read: Smita Patil birth anniversary: When son Prateik Babbar wished for a biopic to be made on the late actress

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Prateik Babbar Instagram

Share your comment ×