  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prateik Babbar reveals he has zero patience with reading books

Actor Prateik Babbar has confessed he lacks patience when it comes to reading books.
4432 reads Mumbai
Prateik Babbar reveals he has zero patience with reading books Prateik Babbar reveals he has zero patience with reading books
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prateik said this while promoting author Durjoy Dutta's latest audiobook "The Last Girl To Fall In Love", along with actress Rasika Dugal. The two actors have lent their voices to the audiobook.

"I would prefer listening to a book because I literally have no patience with reading books. So, if I sit down to read a book maybe it will take days or weeks. Whereas to listen to an audiobook, you finish listening to an entire book in a day or two. I think it is less time consuming," Prateik told IANS.

"The Last Girl To Fall In Love" imagines a world where women reign supreme. They write the rules and men follow them. Times have changed and the world has eroded into a gender revolution.

On the Bollywood front, Prateik will next be seen in the films "Brahmastra" and "Bachchan Pandey". His new audiobook is available on Audible.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)

Also read| EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 script written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan; Take Tiger and Zoya across the globe

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra makers get 10 teasers & 13 motion posters passed by CBFC: Report
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor look radiant in UNSEEN throwback photo with Ayan from Brahmastra shoot in the hills
Kriti Sanon reveals how Akshay Kumar made Bachchan Pandey team feel like a big family: We played housie & ludo
Baaghi 3 star Prateik Babbar inks mother Smita’s name on his ‘heart’ with a heartwarming message underneath
Throwback: When Anushka Sharma spilled beans on her bond with Ranbir Kapoor & said he treats her like a boy
Construction of Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, SRK’s Pathan sets halted post significant rise in COVID cases