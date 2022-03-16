Prateik Babbar reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast him in Saawariya but he was in rehab

Prateik Babbar made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Naa. However, did you know that he would have made almost made his debut a year earlier in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie? Yes, you read that right! In a recent interview, Prateik revealed that SLB wanted to cast him in Saawariya. However, it did not work out as he was in rehab.

Talking to Mashable India, Prateik said that Bhansali was calling his house as he wanted to cast him in Saawariya. It was his grandparents who revealed this to him later on. Prateik shared, "Actually I have a funny story. Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali was calling my house when I was 18 years old, when I was in rehab, for Saawariya. I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn't have worked out. But my grandparents told me a few years later.”

When asked if he regretted missing out on the opportunity, Prateik was quick to reply that he, in fact, did not, because, despite his parents Smita Patil and Raj Babbar being such respected actors, he did not want to be one back then. He shared that, he wanted to be away from the world of acting and instead dreamed of being a rockstar with long hair, eye, and face makeup. Before that, Prateik said he wanted to be a cricketer. The Dhobi Ghat actor expressed that he happened to stumble upon acting and it then became his calling.

SLB’s Saawariya released with Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the leads, with Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji having a cameo role. It did not do well at the box office.

Prateik will be soon seen in Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s Bachchhan Paandey. The film is set to hit the cinemas on the 18th of March.

