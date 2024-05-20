Prateik Babbar shares experience of watching late mother Smita Patil's Manthan; REVEALS she was 'untrained, 20 years old'

Prateik Babbar, a Bollywood actor and the son of renowned artists Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, never had the opportunity to meet his mother. Smita Patil passed away due to complications from childbirth shortly after Prateik's birth.

Recently, Prateik had the privilege of representing his mother's legendary film Manthan at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. He shared his emotional experience of viewing his late mother's iconic work.

Prateik Babbar shares experience of watching mom Smita Patil's film at Cannes

Prateik Babbar opened up about his mother's remarkable performance at the young age of 20. In an interview with India Today, he expressed immense pride in being her son. He emphasized that being honored 37 years after her passing at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival was a historic moment for Indian cinema and the entire Manthan team.

Prateik Babbar also hailed her as the greatest actor in Indian cinema, stating, "Watching her on-screen at Cannes solidified her legacy and body of work for me. She is undeniably one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema... one of the greatest to ever do it. Period."

In the same interview, he disclosed that Smita Patil was merely 20 years old and untrained as an actor when she acted in Manthan. "Everybody was in absolute awe of her brilliant and mature performance. She was all of 20 years old and untrained as an actor when she shot the film. This just proves that she was born to be one of the greatest actors to ever do it. I have humongous shoes to fill, but I embrace it all and will never stop striving to be just like her," he added.

More about Manthan

Helmed by renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, Manthan was released in 1976 and drew inspiration from the groundbreaking milk cooperative movement led by Verghese Kurien. The film stood out due to its distinctive production approach, which was entirely financed by 500,000 farmers who contributed Rs 2 each.

Prateik Babbar on work front

On the professional front, Prateik entered the film industry with his debut in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, portraying Genelia D’souza’s brother. While his performance was praised, his subsequent lead roles in several films failed to make a mark on his career. He has since transitioned to supporting roles, appearing in movies such as Dhobi Ghat, Aarakshan and Dum Maaro Dum. He was also seen in the famous series Four More Shots Please.

