Prateik Babbar spills the beans on Imran Khan's Bollywood comeback: 'We spoke on the phone...'

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The film was a critical and commercial success and Imran was catapulted into stardom. However, after appearing in several Bollywood films, he quit acting all of a sudden. This news shocked all his fans across the nation. But now, there is a piece of good news.

Prateik Babbar talks about Imran Khan's comeback

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Prateik Babbar was asked about rumors of Imran's return to Bollywood. He said, "Yeah, of course, we spoke on the phone. It was good to hear his voice. Something is cooking. We all miss him. I had given up on him. But we spoke on the phone a week ago and I think something is cooking.” When asked if he has a message for the Delhi Belly actor, Prateik said: “The country wants to see you back on the big screen but the ball is in your court."

Imran Khan is reshaping his relationship with films

In August, the former actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “If you're wondering why I'm looking at the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything: all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break Ke Baad.”

He then shared several negative reviews of Break Ke Baad as well as favorable messages from fans. Imran stated that he paid too much attention to the negative stuff and "never valued the voices that loved." He was last seen in the 2015 romantic comedy Katti Batti. The film was a critical and commercial failure. Later on, Khan directed and acted in a short film titled Mission Mars and expressed his leaning more towards filmmaking. Recently, there have been reports that he will make his return to acting.

