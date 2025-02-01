Prateik Babbar to tie the knot with Priya Banerjee on THIS special day of love? Here’s what we know

2025 is set to be an extremely special year for Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee. The couple got engaged in November 2023. They often take to social media to share mushy pictures with each other. It has now been learned that the Sikandar actor is gearing up to tie the knot with his fiancée. With the season of love approaching, they couldn’t have chosen a better date than Valentine’s.

According to a recent report in the Times of India, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee will be getting married on February 14, 2025, the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

As per the portal’s source, the couple’s wedding will be a private affair. Only close friends and family members are expected to be in attendance. The report also mentioned that it will be an Indian traditional wedding and will most likely take place at Prateik’s home in Bandra, Mumbai.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee never fail to showcase their love and affection for each other. They often post pictures together on festivals, birthdays, and anniversaries. On November 26, 2024, Priya shared some cozy pictures with Prateik as they celebrated a year of their engagement. Dressed in winter clothes, they were seen embracing, making quirky expressions and planting sweet kisses on each other.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Celebrating one year of being future Mr. & Mrs,” accompanied by ring and infinity emojis.

Have a look at the post!

For the uninitiated, Prateik Babbar was previously married to filmmaker Sanya Sagar. They got divorced in January 2023.

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will be next seen in the movie Dhoom Dhaam. Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi lead this wedding-themed action comedy. Directed by Rishab Seth, Dhoom Dhaam is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 14.

Apart from this, Prateik is also a part of Salman Khan’s action entertainer Sikandar. The makers welcomed him on board last year. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar will arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.