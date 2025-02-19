Prateik Babbar’s brother Arya Babbar takes a JIBE at former's 2nd wedding; reveals dad Raj Babbar’s reaction

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee had a private wedding on Valentine’s Day at his late mother Smita Patil’s Bandra home, but his father Raj Babbar and half-siblings Arya and Juhi Babbar were not present. Following the wedding, Arya made a sarcastic remark about Prateik’s second marriage, subtly hinting at his thoughts on the situation. He also shared Raj Babbar’s response to being excluded, mentioning that the veteran actor reacted in a casual manner, downplaying the significance of not being invited.

Arya Babbar recently addressed the wedding invite snub in a video shared on Instagram, where he also spoke about Raj Babbar’s reaction to not being included. In a lighthearted manner, he recalled a conversation with his father and stated, “Main bolta hoon papa lekin agar media wale kal poochenge, jaise bachpan mein poochte the 'aapko kaisa lag raha hai aapke papa ka affair chal raha hai'. Toh iss baar puchenge 'aapko kaisa lag raha hai aapki bhai ki shaadi hai aur aap nahi ja rahe?'”

(I say, Papa, but if the media asks tomorrow just like they used to ask in childhood, ‘How do you feel about your father having an affair?’ This time they will ask, ‘How do you feel about your brother getting married and you not being there?’).

Arya sarcastically recalled asking his father how to respond to the media, to which Raj Babbar casually dismissed it, saying, "Mard toh shaadi karte rehte hain." (Men frequently get married and it wasn’t a big deal).

The video, which was originally posted on YouTube, featured Arya taking a dig at Prateik’s second marriage. With a touch of humor, he quipped, “My dad married twice, then my sister married twice, now my brother Prateik has married twice, even my dog Happy has two girlfriends.”

Prateik Babbar is the son of renowned actress Smita Patil and veteran actor Raj Babbar. Raj and Smita’s bond began while working on the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein, leading to his separation from his first wife, Nadira Babbar, and subsequent marriage to Smita. However, their journey was cut short when she tragically passed away at 31 due to childbirth complications. Following her demise, Raj Babbar reunited with Nadira, and they later welcomed two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.