Prateik Babbar’s GF Priya Banerjee reveals why the couple decided to keep their relationship a secret

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee took all their fans by a pleasant surprise as they made their relationship Instagram official this Valentine’s Day. The actor shared a couple of pictures with his lady love and even flaunted the matching tattoos that they got. Reportedly, the two were dating for quite some time but they decided to make it official only now. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Priya opened up about falling in love with the actor and why they decided to keep their relationship a secret. Scroll down to read the details. Priya Banerjee opens up on her relationship with Prateik Babbar

Priya Banerjee confessed that it is nice to fall in love and that she has known Prateik Babbar for a while now. She further added that the two decided that it was time and made it official. The lovebirds have been together since last year so they felt Valentine’s Day was a perfect day to make their relationship official. Revealing the reason the couple kept it a secret, Priya said, “We both are a little private, when it comes to stuff like this. You want to be spoken about your work, not your relationship. I think all actors like that. The moment you talk about relationships, the whole focus shifts there. We work so hard for people to talk about our work, and then suddenly they don’t want to know about that... they want to know who you’re dating. So, we wanted to keep it under wraps and even now we want to make sure it’s not the highlight of our.. Work should always be the highlight.”

Prateik Babbar’s Valentine’s Day post with Priya Banerjee Taking to his Instagram handle, Prateik Babbar shared two pictures. In the first picture, we can see Prateik and his lady love Priya Banerjee posing for the picture. They can be seen posing with their back facing the camera. Prateik is wearing a black tee, whereas Priya is wearing a white tee. It is indeed a cute picture with the actress looking at Prateik. In the next picture, the couple flaunt their matching tattoos. Prateik shared a picture of his hand placed on Priya’s hand as we can see their tattoo. The tattoo consists of a heart emoji with ‘p b’ written followed by an infinity sign. Prateik has it inked on his four fingers, while Priya has it inked on her shoulder.

