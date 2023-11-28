Prateik Babbar's girlfriend Priya Banerjee shares heartfelt birthday wish to 'bestest half'

Prateik Babbar, who is happily committed to his girlfriend Priya Banerjee, recently marked three years of being together. Today, the actor celebrates his birthday and on the occasion, his girlfriend Priya Banerjee took to her social media handle to wish the actor by sharing an intimate picture.

Priya Banerjee wishes her boyfriend-actor Prateik Babbar on his birthday

Today on November 28, as Prateik Babbar celebrates his birthday, his girlfriend Priya Banerjee, posted a cozy picture of them. The image captures a moment where she lovingly kisses Prateik while sitting on his lap. The couple radiates deep affection and love in the photo. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to my bestest half @_prat,” and added a string of emojis to express her love.

HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as she posted the picture, her boyfriend-actor Prateik commented on the love-filled post and wrote, “thank you my queen,” along with a red heart and an infinity emoji.

HAVE A LOOK:

