Prateik Babbar’s wife Priya Banerjee FINALLY breaks silence on husband’s family not being part of wedding: ‘Everyone who mattered…’

Actors Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar tied the knot in a private ceremony on Valentine’s Day. However, the noticeable absence of Prateik’s father, veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar, along with his half-siblings, Aarya and Juhi Babbar, sparked rumors of family tensions. Addressing the speculation, Priya has finally spoken out, saying, "Everyone who mattered was with us."

Addressing speculation about the absence of Prateik Babbar's family from their wedding celebrations, Priya Banerjee clarified in an interview with Hindustan Times that no family members were missing.

She dismissed the rumors, stating that their loved ones were present, including her parents, Prateik’s aunts who raised him, as well as his grandparents. She emphasized that everyone who mattered and was considered family was there to celebrate with them.

Reflecting on her wedding day, Banerjee shared that it unfolded just as she and Prateik Babbar had envisioned. She described it as an intimate and special occasion, surrounded by their closest loved ones under one roof. What made the day even more meaningful, she revealed, was that the wedding took place at Rock Cliff, a house owned by Prateik’s late mother Smita Patil.

Priya explained that his mother had purchased the home with the intention of living there and raising him, but circumstances had not allowed it. She expressed their belief that the house was a gift from her, as if she had wished for them to begin their new journey there.

The couple has always been open about their relationship, though their sudden wedding took some by surprise. Priya shared that being married to Prateik doesn’t feel any different, as they have been together for nearly five years and have already been living under the same roof. She added that their bond feels so deep that it seems as though she has known him forever.

Adding a philosophical perspective, Prateik expressed that the experience feels almost familiar, as if he has done this countless times before. He remarked that their union goes beyond time and space, believing that he marries Priya in every lifetime and universe, with many more yet to come.