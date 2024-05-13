Pratibha Rantta recalls auditioning in front of Aamir Khan for Laapataa Ladies; talks about juggling between LL, Heeramandi

It has been quite a significant year for Pratibha Rantta, with two consecutive hits, Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi, in her kitty. The actress’s performance in both ventures brought her into the spotlight, and the internet went gaga over her.

In a recent interview, the rising star recalled auditioning for Laapataa Ladies in front of Aamir Khan and how she juggled between both projects.

Pratibha Rantta on bagging role in Aamir Khan-backed Laapataa Ladies

Pratibha Rantta was recently in conversation with the Indian Express. During the conversation, she talked about bagging the role of Laapataa Ladies within a month after her live audition with Aamir Khan. The actress mentioned her ‘little audition scene’ was liked by everyone, and she was eventually finalized for the role.

“I think within a month, everything was locked. And I was like, ‘Okay, what has just happened? Okay, please tell me.’ It was very quick. For me, it was a very quick process. Then, after that, our dialogue training workshop took place. That took a month. After that, we went on floors. Then we shot for like 45 days. Yeah, we shot for 45-50 days. That’s how it happened,” the actor said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to this, the Laapataa Ladies actress also reflected on Khan’s involvement during the filming. According to her, the atmosphere on the set was ‘magical’ as she admitted to having ‘best of friends’ from the shoot. She went on to share how Kiran Rao had controlled the set well while she met Aamir Khan off-set more.

Pratibha Rantaa on juggling between Laapataa Lades and Heeramandi

The actress who also worked on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's digital debut web show simultaneously called it a ‘magical experience’ as she experienced a different world. “There was a big set in Heeramandi, and the approach of both characters was so different for me,” she said.

Drawing a contrast, Ranta explained how the bottom line remained the same in both her characters. She stated, “Jaya is a little reserved. She thinks a lot before taking action. But she is watching. She has four eyes because she is doing something like this. So, all that I used to keep in mind when I was preparing for Jaya’s character. But somewhere, in both, the bottom line, it was the same emotion to get that freedom that I have to do what I have to do,” she added.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: Did you know Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's film was initially titled 2 Brides? Here’s the proof