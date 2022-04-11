Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa’s first look from Phule unveiled; Actor calls it a ‘dream role’

Pratik Gandhi has been a name that doesn’t need an introduction. The actor has successfully carved a niche for himself with his performance in series like Scam 1992, The Great Indian Murder etc. And now, Pratik is once again making the headlines as the makers of his upcoming movie Phule have unveiled the first look of the movie which will feature the actor opposite Patralekhaa. To note, Pratik and Patralekhaa will be seen playing the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule respectively in the movie.

The first look of the movie was unveiled on the occasion of Mahatma Phule’s 195th birth anniversary. In the first look post, both Pratik and Patralekhaa were seen bearing a striking resemblance to Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule which has got the fans excited about the project. For the uninitiated, Mahatma Phule is known for raising his voice against untouchability and the caste system, founded the Satyashodhak Samaj and even took a stand for equal rights for the lower classes. Besides, the Phule couple were also pioneers of women’s education. Interestingly, Pratik is quite excited about the project and called it a dream role. Interestingly, it will be his first biopic.

Talking about it, Pratik said, “It’s a real honour to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world. I can’t wait to get started. I remember saying yes immediately after hearing the narration. Some characters just come to you and I am glad that Ananth sir came to me with this film.”. On the other hand, Patralekhaa is also all praises for the movie and said, “This is one film that will stay with me long after it is over”.

Phule will be helmed by National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan is expected to release in 2023.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam team up for the first time on Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Dhar's next