Pratik Gandhi 'humiliated' due to VIP movement in Mumbai; Says he began walking to reach shoot location

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi has taken to Twitter to tweet about the massive traffic chaos he witnessed on Sunday evening in Mumbai. The actor was travelling in the city's suburbs and was trying to reach his shoot location. However, the city's crucial Western Express Highway (WEH) was blocked for VIP movement due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. For the unversed, PM Modi reached the city on Sunday evening as he was awarded the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award by the veteran singer's family.

In his tweet, Pratik Gandhi revealed that he eventually began walking due to the snail-pace movement of cars. His tweet read, "Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated."

Take a look at Pratik Gandhi's tweet below:

The Scam 1992 actor's fans also empathised with him. One Twitter user said, "Har Baar " Risk Hain Toh Ishq Hain ", nahin hota Mota Bhai." To which, the actor replied, "Bhai Koi risk nahi sirf kaam pe jaa raha tha (No risk, was only going to work)."

On the work front, Pratik Gandhi has several interesting projects in the pipeline. His most recent announcement was the film Phule with Patralekhaa. "Honoured to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world as an actor along with @patralekhaa in #Phule On the occasion of 195th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, unveiling the first look of ‘Phule’, the Hindi biopic, directed by @ananthmahadevanofficial produced by Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions," the actor had announced.

ALSO READ: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa’s first look from Phule unveiled