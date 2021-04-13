Pratik Gandhi opens up about his life before and after filming Scam 1992; talks about ‘months with no income’

Pratik Gandhi shared the story of his acting journey, starting from his initial days in the city of Mumbai to receiving fame after Scam 1992. Take a look.

Pratik Gandhi’s stellar performance in Scam 1992 was applauded by everyone who watched the crime drama. The actor has gained recognition for his excellent acting skills and has become a household name after appearing in the popular web series. In a recent Humans of Bombay post, the actor opened up about his entire acting career. The star talked about his early days in Mumbai and went into detail about the acting opportunities he got along the journey.

Speaking to the outlet, the actor talked about his early days in the city of Mumbai. He revealed that in his initial days, he would work odd jobs like installing TV towers and anchoring. Speaking about the traumatic experience of 2006 Surat floods, he explained how it took their home, “My family came to Bombay & the 4 of us stayed in a 1RK; after I got married, 5 of us were in that tiny space.” The actor said he took up a full time job to support his family. “Still, I’d rehearse for 2 hours before work & after, I’d do plays. I did this for 6 years” he continued.

The actor also spoke about landing the role for Scam 1992. He explained how he had done a few films and web series before that but when he was shortlisted for Harshad Mehta’s role, he was elated. “I jumped in feet first–from watching older news clippings of him to studying the stock market, I did it all.” The actor also explained how he was overwhelmed when Shabana Azmi complimented him by saying it was “the best performance she’d seen in 20 years.”

