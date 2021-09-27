Pratik Gandhi’s Bhavai's release date announced, set to hit theatres in October 2021.

Days after the Government of Maharashtra announced the reopening of theatres, producers have announced the release dates of several films and lined up one after the other. Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai, which has made headlines for several reasons, will also be releasing in October 2021.

The movie stars Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi as Raja Ram Joshi and South superstar Aindrita Ray as Rani as lead characters. Owing to the recent much-awaited declaration by Maharashtra Government regarding theatres resuming has come as a sigh of relief for the producers and exhibitors. Bhavai which was earlier scheduled to release on 1 October has now been postponed to 22 October.

The movie narrative revolves around the love tale of two actors working in a drama company and how their reel life affects their real-life off stage. Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures.

Elated about the reopening of theatres Dr Jayantilal Gada said., "We welcome the decision given by the Maharashtra Government and Shri Uddhav Thackeray. Theatres are the soul/spirit of the entertainment business and the mode of income for thousands of families in Maharashtra. We are extremely delighted with this decision and therefore have decided to postpone the release of our movie Bhavai on 22nd October."

Bhavai stars Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles, the musical drama is all set to enthral the audience.

ALSO READ: Pratik Gandhi reveals the two 'life changing' calls he received while shooting for Bhavai