Pratik Gandhi says people 'should be willing to pay Rs 1500' for theater play if they can spend Rs 500 for film

Actor Pratik Gandhi recently made waves with his role in Dedh Bigha Zameen, earning praise from fans on social media for his impeccable acting. Starting his career in Gujarati theatre, he remains connected to the stage despite his success in films and series. He recently opened up about the importance of theatre, stating that it should be given preference.

Pratik Gandhi also discussed the style of Hindi used in Dedh Bigha Zameen, crediting a dialect coach for teaching him a crucial trick.

Pratik Gandhi shares his thoughts on empowering theater plays

In an interview with IANS, Pratik Gandhi expressed that theatre provides everything an actor needs. He believes that theatre enriches an artist's soul, solidifies their craft, and fosters spontaneity due to the absence of retakes on stage. He likened theatre to a root that keeps one grounded and provides the nutrients necessary to nourish the soul.

Pratik Gandhi also emphasized the need to change the perception of theatre as a less affluent medium. He stated, “Theater sabse ameer medium hona chaahiye (theatre should be the most affluent medium). If people are willing to pay Rs 500 for a film, then they should be willing to pay Rs 1,500 for a theatre play. I feel with technological evolution reaching mind-boggling heights and information traveling at lightning speed from one part of the planet to the other, a live experience like theatre will become more exclusive."

Pratik Gandhi on unique Hindi dialect in Dedh Bigha Zameen

The actor spoke about the unique Hindi dialect used in Dedh Bigha Zameen and shared a useful tip from his dialect coach. He mentioned that the Hindi in the film had a melodious texture and that many of his actor friends in Mumbai, both in cinema and theatre, adopted a similar speaking style.

He also noted that the film's director, Pulkit, spoke in the same manner, setting the stage for him. Pratik also mentioned receiving advice from a dialect coach, who suggested emphasizing the 'H' in words to establish the speech pattern's rhythm and meter.

Pratik Gandhi on work front

In the upcoming series Gandhi, directed by Bollywood director Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi takes on the role of Mahatma Gandhi. He will be seen alongside Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, joining as Josiah Oldfield, an influential figure who supported Gandhi in the series during his time in London. The series' first season is set to debut in early 2025.

Pratik Gandhi was also seen in Hansal Mehta's popular series Scam 1992.

