Pratik Gandhi set to reunite with Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta for a family drama with Khushali Kumar

After an impressive performance in Scam 1992 last year, Pratik Gandhi is all set to reunite with director Hansal Mehta. The duo will be teaming up for a family drama which will be backed by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta. Opposite Pratik Gandhi, newbie Khushali Kumar has been cast. Kumar recently finished shooting her debut film, a psychological thriller, with R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana.

The family drama will be set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh and helmed by the director of Rajkummar Rao starrer series Bose: Dead or Alive, Pulkit.

For the film, Khushali Kumar and Pratik Gandhi have already started with their look tests and prep in Mumbai. This family drama, with Pratik in the lead role and Khushali opposite him, is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his.

While the film marks the actors' first collaboration together, Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh will come together again after working on Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran that was directed by Hansal Mehta.

Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The story of this film is simple yet very real. This is the film that millions of people of our country will resonate with. I am glad Shaailesh, Hansal Mehta and I are again collaborating on such an interesting subject."

Director Pulkit, who is helming the project, said, "This film comes to me from a personal space and is very close to me. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to get his land back. The story defines and revolves around a normal middle class family and it deals with the system, power and the abused theory of law.”

A T-Series & Karma Media and Entertainment production, the untitled film will go on floors on 18 August.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at 'new beginnings' as she turns producer alongside Hansal Mehta & Ekta Kapoor