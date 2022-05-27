Pratik Gandhi shares 'Earlier Hindi filmmakers thought I was not a saleable face in Bollywood'

Pratik Gandhi rose to fame after playing Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta’s biographical web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Soon after the success of Scam 1992, the actor won multiple film projects from Hindi filmmakers. But recently, Gandhi opened about how Bollywood filmmakers were hesitant to cast him in lead roles at first. The actor played several supporting roles in films like 68 Pages (2007), LoveYatri (2018) and Mitron (2018). But it was Scam 1992 that led filmmakers to take him seriously.

As per The Times of India, the actor who started his career with theatre and Gujarati films, said, ‘’My work received a lot of appreciation in Gujarati film industry but when it came to working in Hindi cinema, I could see that filmmakers were hesitant to cast me in lead roles. People did approach me, but for supporting characters. Producers and directors here thought that yes I was a good actor, but not a saleable face in Bollywood.’’

Today, Pratik has a series of project lined up which include Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's ‘Phule’ alongside Patralekhaa, ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’, ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’ and a rom-com drama featuring Vidya Balan.

Talking about his lined-up projects, Pratik said, ‘’Today, when I look at the projects lined up, I don’t feel nervous or pressurised. I am only excited.’’

The actor has also been roped in to play Mahatma Gandhi to recreate the journey of India's greatest modern icon in a monumental biopic on the life of 'Gandhi' based on the writings of renowned historian and author, Ramachandra Guha. Applause Entertainment has acquired rights to Guha's two books, 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World'.

Talking about the project, Gandhi said, “I deeply believe in the Gandhian philosophy and his values that echo simplicity in its purest forms. I believe it’s a huge responsibility to essay this role with dignity, grace and conviction and I can’t wait to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause,” Bollywood Hungama reported.